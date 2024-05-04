Donate Now!
DeSantis balks at proposal to send some National Guard personnel to the Space Force

Posted on by Staff
Ron DeSantis in Japan
Ron DeSantis visits Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. Photo by Office Of the Governor, 2023 April 26.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday objected to a proposal by the U.S. Air Force that would transfer a Florida Air National Guard squadron to the U.S. Space Force.

DeSantis sent a letter to leaders of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee, the U.S. House Armed Services Committee and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and said such proposals need the approval of governors.

“If adopted, the proposal would flout more than a century of precedent and undermine federal law protections for state control of their National Guard,” DeSantis wrote.

The Air Force’s legislative proposal has raised questions since it was submitted on March 19.

The proposal also came as state lawmakers have requested that Congress increase the allowed size of the Florida National Guard from 12,000 members, the cap in place for several decades.

In addition to National Guard members providing assistance with hurricanes and being deployed overseas, about 1,000 guard members were deployed by DeSantis this year to assist Texas at the southern border.

Also, about 300 guard members have been helping make up for vacant positions in the state prison system.

