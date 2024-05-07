DeSantis receives a bill that would add more judges than recommended by the Florida Supreme Court

Scales of Justice. By www.ccPixs.com (CC).

©2024 The News Service of Florida

A proposal to add nine new judicial positions, more than recommended by the Florida Supreme Court, was among 20 bills that the Legislature formally sent Tuesday to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The proposal (HB 5401) would add a circuit judge position in the 1st Judicial Circuit, which is made up of Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Walton counties.

The bill also would create a circuit judge position in the 20th Judicial Circuit, which is made up of Charlotte, Collier, Glades, Hendry and Lee counties.

The bill also would add three county judges in Orange County, two county judges in Hillsborough County and one county judge each in Columbia and Santa Rosa counties.

The Supreme Court in November recommended one new judge in the 20th Judicial Circuit, three new county judges in Orange County and two new county judges in Hillsborough County.

In a budget passed in March, lawmakers included just over $1 million for the circuit court positions and $2.66 million for the county court judgeships.

The funding is contingent on HB 5401 becoming law.

Lawmakers have not formally sent the budget for the 2024-2025 fiscal year to DeSantis. Another bill (SB 328) that went to DeSantis on Tuesday would make changes to a major affordable housing law that passed in 2023.

The 2023 law, known as the Live Local Act, was championed by Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples.