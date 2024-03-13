DeSantis sends officers to South Florida to stop people fleeing violence in Haiti

Haiti flag. Illustration by Nabil Kamara via iStock for WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday the state is increasing security in South Florida in anticipation of increased migration from Haiti, which is faced with spiraling violence and unrest.

DeSantis announced the deployment of 39 officers from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 23 officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, 48 members of the Florida National Guard, 30 Florida Highway Patrol troopers and up to 133 members of the Florida State Guard.

Also, the governor’s office said the state is adding helicopters, boards, aircraft and drones.

The state had previously increased deployments in the Florida Keys to supplement U. S. Coast Guard’s interdiction efforts in the two-decade-old Operation Vigilant Sentry, which is focused on illegal migration by sea from the Caribbean countries.