Should development pay for itself? A forum on the politics of growth in Florida

How much development should there be in Florida, where should it occur and who should pay for the infrastructure?

On MidPoint we heard segments of a panel discussion on the topic of the politics of growth and the environment from this month at Tampa Tiger Bay Club.

There were four panelists: Democratic Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariella Smith, Realtor Andy Scaglione, ecologist Vivienne Handy, and Hillsborough School Board member Steve Cona, who is with the construction industry.

There were two questions/responses that we didn’t get to hear on the show:

One question dealt with whether impact fees on developers were too low:

And the head of the county’s Environmental Protection Commission, Janet Daughtery asked about requiring developers to protect wetlands and provide conservation easements:

