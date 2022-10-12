Did you miss hearing Wendell Potter or Noam Chomsky because of WMNF’s membership drive? Listen here

Share this:

During WMNF’s Fall Membership Drive, we had to cut short some excellent interviews, so you can listen to them here.

Wendell Potter

On Wednesday, Democracy Now! interviewed insurance industry whistleblower Wendell Potter about Medicare Advantage plans. He said they are “neither Medicare nor an advantage.” You can listen to the whole show, including all of Potter’s interview here:

Here’s WMNF’s previous coverage of Wendell Potter.

Noam Chomsky

Last Friday we cut short a new interview with Noam Chomsky that was airing on Alternative Radio. You can listen to the whole show here:

Here’s WMNF’s previous coverage of Noam Chomsky.

Thanks so much for listening to and supporting WMNF!