Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Disney settles a state lawsuit against the DeSantis-appointed tourism district; a federal suit is on appeal

Posted on by Staff
Share
Monorail Orlando Florida
Monorail train entering station in Orlando. By paulbr via iStock for WMNF News.

By Jim Turner ©2024 The News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE — Walt Disney Parks and Resorts and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District have reached a legal settlement that includes nullifying controversial development agreements that the entertainment giant entered with the former Reedy Creek Improvement District.

The settlement was announced Wednesday and approved by the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board, which was created last year by the Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District replaced the decades-old Reedy Creek district, which had close ties to Disney.

The deal ends an Orange County circuit-court lawsuit that came amid a feud between DeSantis and Disney over the company’s opposition to a 2022 state law that restricted instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in schools. Disney filed a separate federal lawsuit and appealed after a U.S. district judge in January dismissed that case. The appeal remains pending.

Walt Disney World Resort President Jeff Vahle said in a prepared statement the company was “pleased to put an end to all litigation pending in state court.”

“This agreement opens a new chapter of constructive engagement with the new leadership of the district and serves the interests of all parties by enabling significant continued investment and the creation of thousands of direct and indirect jobs and economic opportunity in the state,” Vahle said.

A copy of the settlement was not immediately available.

The district provides government services for a swath of Central Florida that includes Disney properties. Disney reached development agreements with the outgoing Reedy Creek board shortly before the new Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board took over.

In the lawsuit, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District sought a ruling that the development agreements were “null and void.”

DeSantis, appearing Wednesday at the Orange County State Attorney’s Office for a bill-signing event, said his actions on changing Reedy Creek and the education issue “have been vindicated.”

“Going forward, we’re going to continue to govern with the best interests of the state of Florida,” DeSantis said. “So, I’m glad that they were able to do that settlement on those eleventh-hour (development) covenants and restrictions.”

The state in the 1960s created the Reedy Creek district. But in pushing to revamp the district, DeSantis said “allowing a corporation to control its own government is bad policy.”

Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board member Charbel Barakat said Wednesday the district is “eager to work with Disney and all other businesses to make the country’s tourism destination famous for a second reason, which is good government.”

The settlement also came as the district board on Wednesday appointed Stephanie Kopelousos to the $400,000-a-year position as district administrator. Kopelousos was recommended by DeSantis and had worked for him as legislative and intergovernmental affairs director.

Paul Huck, an attorney for the district, outlined the settlement to the board and also said Disney agreed to withdraw public records requests tied to the litigation. Among other things, Huck said Disney agreed to work with the district to review a 2020 comprehensive plan for the region.

In the separate federal lawsuit, Disney alleged state officials unconstitutionally retaliated against the company over its opposition to the education law. The company’s appeal is pending at the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

Hillsborough County School Board to vote on tax increase for November ballot

Listen: The Hillsborough County School board will vote on whether...

Sen. Jeff Brandes Has Some Thoughts

Rogue Republican former FL Sen. Jeff Brandes, founder of The...

SCOTUS protest
Will abortion or pot be on Florida’s ballot in November? We’ll have to wait to find out

The Florida Supreme Court did not release opinions about whether...

wine
Ron DeSantis signs a bill allowing larger wine containers in Florida

The Florida law, which will go into effect July 1,...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
“From international superstars like Al Green to local legends like Elizabeth King, Memphians have been ingeniously fusing soul music and gospel together for decades. Today, brothers Chris and Courtney Barnes are carrying on that legacy by paying homage to the past while still charting new territory. Before forming The Sensational Barnes Brothers, both siblings were members of the soul/funk group Black Cream and have worked alongside some of the industry’s biggest names. The duo’s debut album Nobody’s Fault But My Own, the very first release under the Bible and Tire Recording Co. label, was hailed as a modern sacred soul classic. If you’re somehow under the impression that gospel music can’t be downright funky, then the Barnes brothers are here to convince you otherwise.” –Memphis in May International Music Festival CLICK FOR TICKETS ==> https://link.wmnf.org/THW24 #wmnfevents #thw24 #Livemusic “Hailing from the heartland of the Midwest and the yellow brick road leading to Oz, indie darlings Sweeping Promises deliver on the promises of the early post punks by creating a cacophony of angular sounds created from the DIY ethos (Punk-101). The dynamic duo of Lira Mundal (vocalist/bass) and Caufield Shnug (rythmn guitar) will take you back to the days of Television, Pere Ubu, Wire, This Heat and early pioneers Erase Errata. (And since Lira was a former pastry chef, maybe bring a few cookies along for the mystical journey!) Don’t miss their exciting display of power, punk, and passion at WMNF’S Tropical Heatwave 2024!” CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS –Mike Bagley, WMNF Alternative Music Director & Host of BodyRock on 88.5 FM Huge thanks to Lime Cordiale for gracing the studios of WMNF 88.5 for the Morning Show with @camerondilley where they shared insights into their music, environmental initiatives, and more. This intimate interaction further underscored their commitment to engaging with fans on issues that transcend entertainment. Click Top button in LINKTREE for more! #Music #communityradio #wmnf We're taking you back to an awesome Retro #TBT Ft. the amazing Vanessa Collier and the Legendary JCs from back in December 13th of 2019. Who loves this band? Show this group some love by sharing your memories below! #wmnf #music It's that time again to dive into the vibes of WMNF TROPICAL HEATWAVE and get acquainted with the bands! 🎶 Today's Feature is a local favorite Selwyn Birchwood! “Birchwood combines deep blues, blazing psychedelic rock, rump-shaking funk, and Southern soul into a singularity that’s both personal and universal. His singing, guitar and lap steel work, and songwriting are the real, high-value deal and can raise any roof in the world.”
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam - All Souls Edition
Player position: