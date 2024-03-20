Donald Trump dominates Florida’s GOP primary; Ron DeSantis comes in third place

Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Tampa. By Seán Kinane / WMNF News (24 Aug. 2016).

©2024 The News Service of Florida

Already the presumptive Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump on Tuesday dominated Florida’s GOP presidential primary.

With almost all precincts reporting, Trump had received 81.15 percent of the vote, according to results posted on the state Division of Elections website.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley was second at 13.9 percent, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 3.67 percent.

Haley, DeSantis and other candidates dropped out of the race after losing earlier contests to Trump but remained on the Florida ballot.

Democrats submitted only President Joe Biden’s name for the ballot, so they didn’t have a primary.

State GOP Chair Evan Power issued a statement Tuesday night that said “Florida Republicans are united and ready to send Joe Biden back to his basement in Delaware this November.”

A WMNF News poll this month found that Trump leads Biden.