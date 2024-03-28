Donald Trump endorses Joe Gruters for Florida Chief Financial Officer in 2026

Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Tampa. By Seán Kinane / WMNF News (24 Aug. 2016).

Backroom Briefing. Weekly political notes from The News Service of Florida

By Dara Kam and Jim Turner ©2024 The News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE — The Cabinet race might be two years away, but former President Donald Trump is already putting his thumb on the scale in the campaign to succeed Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, who can’t run again in 2026 because of term limits.

Trump this week issued a glowing recommendation for state Sen. Joe Gruters, a Sarasota Republican and certified public accountant who reportedly is considering a bid for the statewide post.

Gruters, a former chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, was among the state lawmakers who supported Trump this year despite pressure to back Gov. Ron DeSantis in the Republican presidential primary. DeSantis dropped out of the race in January.

“Joe was on the ‘Trump Train’ before it even left the station and, if he decides to run, he will have my Complete and Total Endorsement,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “As a State Senator and Chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, Joe has done more than anyone to help turn Florida RED, and elect Republicans across the State. A decorated CPA, Joe is a ‘ROCKSTAR,’ who will work hard to Grow our Economy, Stop Illegal Immigration, Strongly Support Law Enforcement, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment. RUN JOE, RUN! This is an Endorsement I would love to make.”

In a proxy battle with DeSantis, Trump this week also put a target on U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee, a Tampa Bay Republican who served as DeSantis’ secretary of state and who endorsed the governor in his presidential bid.

“Any great MAGA Republicans looking to run against Laurel Lee in Florida’s 15th Congressional District? IF SO, PLEASE STEP FORWARD!” the former president posted Monday.

Former state Rep. Jackie Toledo, a Tampa Republican who ran for Congress in 2022 but lost in a crowded GOP primary to Lee, appeared to take Trump up on the offer.

“Great MAGA Republican answering the call and ready to serve…,” Toledo posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Trump on Wednesday also posted endorsements for Florida Republican Congressmen Gus Bilirakis and Bill Posey.

Trump late last month also endorsed state Rep. Randy Fine, a Brevard County Republican who is running for an open state Senate seat. Fine backed Trump over DeSantis in the presidential primary.

Brian Hughes, a longtime Florida political operative working for the Trump campaign, didn’t rule out the possibility of further endorsements as election season heats up.

“There are some legislators who demonstrated early and strong support in the face of pressure from other places, and I think the president respects those people for being part of the team and being so willing to join him and the ‘America First’ MAGA movement,” Hughes told The News Service of Florida.

NO FINGER SNAPPIN’

Patronis doesn’t envision asking the Legislature to impose lower property insurance rates as the next step in trying to turn around the insurance market.

“I would love to be able to say that I could snap my fingers and tell the Legislature, ‘You must make these companies drop rates,’” Patronis told reporters after a Cabinet meeting Tuesday. “At the same time, those companies have to be financially solvent. How are you going to make a company drop rates if they are going to lose their solvency?”

The suggestion was posed after a relatively mild 2023 hurricane season and investment income helped drive profits for insurance companies.

Lawmakers in 2022 ponied up money to help carriers with reinsurance costs, tried to reduce lawsuits against insurers and took steps to move policies from the state’s Citizens Property Insurance Corp. into the private market. In 2023, lawmakers took additional steps to try to curb litigation costs.

Patronis said the legislative changes still need time to take hold.

“I keep on telling people, you got to give us 12 to 18 months to see the tide turn,” Patronis said.

NOTHING TO SEE HERE

President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign sent out an email Tuesday titled, “The Biden-Harris Campaign in the South.” But it appeared to have delivered a message to Florida Democrats, as it didn’t mention the Sunshine State.

The only southern states highlighted: North Carolina and Georgia.

“In both Georgia and North Carolina, Team Biden-Harris is working closely with Democratic leaders on the ground, engaging voters early and capitalizing on the sharp contrast between President Biden and Vice President Harris’ record delivering for families and Donald Trump’s campaign to take our country backwards,” the campaign email said.

SOCIAL MEDIA POST OF THE WEEK

“Our thoughts are w/ Baltimore, and our friends at @portofbalt. The maritime impacts from this will continue to evolve, with cargo rerouting to likely call on #FloridaPorts. FL has made significant investments in hard infrastructure to safeguard structures. Prayers for Baltimore.” — The Florida Ports Council (@FloridaPorts), after a cargo ship caused a major bridge in Baltimore to collapse.