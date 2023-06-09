Donate to keep ‘The Skinny’ on the air at WMNF Tampa

Share this:

It’s been 127 days since we started “The Skinny” experiment on WMNF Tampa 88.5-FM, and it’s been a hell of a ride. In just 18 weeks, this public affairs radio show hosted by working journalists has welcomed ousted state attorneys, Florida lawmakers, conservationists, newspaper publishers, authors, political candidates, criminal justice reform activists and so many more. Hell, one of even got fired from our day job for talking back to a DeSantis press release.

This Friday, we need to know that you want to keep hearing this kind of news radio programming on the airwaves at WMNF. Let us know by helping us reach our fund drive goal—the best way to do that is to donate to “SKY – THE SKINNY” online right now or by calling 813-239-9663 and telling the phone volunteer you’d like to support “The Skinny.”

The hosts, board operator and phone screeners on this show are all volunteers. Please pitch in to keep us on the air, and THANK YOU!