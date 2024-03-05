Downtown Tampa interchange improvements set for 2027 completion

Downtown Tampa Interchange (I-275/I-4) Safety and Operational Improvements (March 2024) // Credit: FDOT Tampa Bay

Construction of the often-congested I-275 to I-4 interchange is expected to be completed in 2027. The Florida Department of Transportation says that improvements will reduce the nearly 1,000 crashes that happen each year.

FDOT held a virtual open house on Tuesday, where they showed a narrated video of the proposed changes and answered questions.

“Roadway improvements include providing a two-lane exit from southbound I-275 to eastbound I-4, and constructing a new bridge to the inside of the interchange that drivers will use to access I-4,”

FDOT announced enhanced access to Ybor City and East Tampa. They also announced new green spaces in VM Ybor, Historic Ybor, and Tampa Heights that may include dog parks and pickleball courts.

They warned drivers to expect increased construction over the next few weeks and months.

However, a recent survey by Creative Loafing shows that Tampa residents want public transit. The survey says people are “sick of having an existential crisis” on the roadways.

Many respondents asked for green, non-car solutions in the areas in and around this proposed construction.

In a statement sent to WMNF, FDOT said:

“FDOT recognizes that public transit is an important part of the transportation system. As such FDOT invests significant resources to transit projects and agencies. That being said, FDOT primarily funds capital costs while local agencies fund the maintenance and operations of the system. A lack of dedicated local funding to transit has limited the ability of the state to invest more in the form of matching funds.”