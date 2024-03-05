Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Downtown Tampa interchange improvements set for 2027 completion

Posted on by Chris Young
Share
Downtown Tampa Interchange (I-275/I-4) Safety and Operational Improvements (March 2024) // Credit: FDOT Tampa Bay

Listen:

Construction of the often-congested I-275 to I-4 interchange is expected to be completed in 2027. The Florida Department of Transportation says that improvements will reduce the nearly 1,000 crashes that happen each year.

FDOT held a virtual open house on Tuesday, where they showed a narrated video of the proposed changes and answered questions.

“Roadway improvements include providing a two-lane exit from southbound I-275 to eastbound I-4, and constructing a new bridge to the inside of the interchange that drivers will use to access I-4,”

FDOT announced enhanced access to Ybor City and East Tampa. They also announced new green spaces in VM Ybor, Historic Ybor, and Tampa Heights that may include dog parks and pickleball courts.

They warned drivers to expect increased construction over the next few weeks and months.

However, a recent survey by Creative Loafing shows that Tampa residents want public transit. The survey says people are “sick of having an existential crisis” on the roadways.

Many respondents asked for green, non-car solutions in the areas in and around this proposed construction.

In a statement sent to WMNF, FDOT said:

“FDOT recognizes that public transit is an important part of the transportation system. As such FDOT invests significant resources to transit projects and agencies. That being said, FDOT primarily funds capital costs while local agencies fund the maintenance and operations of the system.  A lack of dedicated local funding to transit has limited the ability of the state to invest more in the form of matching funds.”

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

Florida House Unanimously Approves Bill to Elevate Career Education

Learn about the $250,000 grant from NOAA to Tampa Bay,...

The Scoop: Tue., March 5, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Court rejects “Stop WOKE Act” A federal appeals court rejected...

Margaritaville
‘Margaritaville’ license plate is okayed by the Florida Legislature

A specialty license plate to honor the late musician Jimmy...

Florida Public Health, Unions Under Threat

Anti-vaccine Florida surgeon-general politically defies science and the Center for...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
With a naturally expressive voice that has drawn comparisons to greats like Aretha Franklin and Ella Fitzgerald, Texas, based singer/songwriter, Ruthie Foster has a wide pallet of American song, forms, gospel and blues to jazz and soul, and her live performances are powerfully transfiguring. Graced by numerous accolades & awards, including last years, 2023, blues music award winner for contemporary, blues, female artist of the year. Ruthie‘s upcoming performance at tropical heat wave is highly anticipated, and soulfully healing. CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS #thw24 #wmnfevents #Livemusic It's time for the WMNF TROPICAL HEATWAVE GET TO KNOW THE BAND SERIES! FIRST UP The Record Company a Grammy-nominated American rock band from Los Angeles! A recent review of their 4th album by Rock and Blues Muse gives a little insight on their sound. TODAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Tune in for a new episode Ft. Liquid Pennies the Neo-Psychedelic Rock quartet from St Petersburg, FL! Watch Live on Facebook or Listen on 88.5 on your Radio Dial! WATCH LIVE ON FACEBOOK OR CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #communityradio #Music #wmnf It's time for a very special #ThrowbackThursday ft the talented @TheWarandTreaty. We love this duo and still remember receiving this awesome signed poster from them back in 2018. Who loves this band? Comment below! #memories #wmnf #throwbackthursday Our Spring Fund Drive is going strong and every donation gets us closer to our goal! We thrive and grow in our community because of you the listener. Your kind words and support mean everything! So here's to our growing WMNF Family! CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! #bestlistenersever #wmnf #Music #communityradio
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam Tuesday
Player position: