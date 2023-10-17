Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Dr. Sylvia Campbell reflects on a life of giving back

Posted on by Tom Scherberger
Share
Dr. Sylvia Campbell
Dr. Sylvia Campbell

Dr. Sylvia Campbell is a Tampa surgeon who has spent decades helping the medically needy in the Tampa Bay region and around the world.  Campbell discussed her work on Tuesday (Oct. 17) on WMNF WaveMakers with Janet and Tom.

The first female general surgeon in Hillsborough County, Campbell ran her own private practices for decades while juggling volunteer work at at the Judeo-Christian Health Clinic in West Tampa, which  each year serves 35,000 working poor who don’t qualify for Medicaid and can’t afford health insurance. She’s also the co-founder of Village Partners International, a non-profit group of medical professionals helping people in Haiti, Uganda and the Tampa bay area. The group’s mission is to “partner with select impoverished world villages to help them help themselves” and to “respect their values, history and abilities. We honor their dignity. We serve as a direct conduit for gifts to positively change villages one life at a time.”

In 1999 Campbell received the Good Samaritan Award from the Florida Medical Association. In 2018, she was inducted into the Hillsborough County Women’s Hall of Fame in recognition of  being the county’s first female general surgeon and for her service around the world. Earlier this year, she was inducted into the West Coast Girl Scouts Women of Distinction Hall of Fame. 

She seems to be living up to a Winston Churchill quote that once hung on her office wall: “You make a living out of what you get, you make a life out of what you give.” 

Listen to the entire conversation by clicking the link below, going to the WaveMakers archives or by searching fhttps://www.wmnf.org/events/wmnf-wavemakers/#or WMNF WaveMakers wherever you listen to podcasts.

WaveMakers

 

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

stethoscope on money
Forty-four percent of insured Florida residents dissatisfied with health coverage, new survey shows

Listen:   A new survey shows that 44 percent of...

Healthy coral / WMNF News
A law professor & scientist ask for a halt to a dredging project that could harm Puerto Rico coral reefs

Coral reefs in Puerto Rico may be threatened by a...

Florida springs and fresh water
A judge supports renewing a controversial permit allowing hundreds of thousands of gallons per day of Florida springs water to be bottled

A judge supports renewing a permit to allow piping hundreds...

The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest
The Scoop: Tues., October 17, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

From crime to care A new wellness hub opened yesterday...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🕰️ There's still an opportunity to support WMNF's Fall Fund Drive! 🍂 Beyond a radio station, we're a community united. Your contribution strengthens our impact. Act now to be a part of our mission. Plus, unlock exclusive WMNF swag as a token of our appreciation. CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! 🎁 #WMNFFallDrive #WMNF #CommunityUnited #SupportWMNF #WMNFSwag #RadioStation #FallFundDrive 🎃Throwback to the spookiest Halloween ever! 🦇This guest host was the life of the party! ➡️ The First person to name this Host wins a WMNF bumper sticker or window cling! ⬅️ Goul Luck! 👻 #TBT #Halloween2016 #HappyHalloween 🎃 #throwbackthursday #wmnf 🥳 THE FALL FUND DRIVE IS ON! 🎉 @sammyeontheradio and the amazing @randyerbelt are live in studio now! CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! 🙌 #wmnf #fallfunddrive #community We're loving the #BTS fun from our Fall Fund Drive! Support your favorite host & grab some awesome swag 💛. We're so thankful for all the love! CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! ✌️ #SupportYourHost #FallFundDrive 💙 #wmnf #donate Meet @swmadden, the creative genius behind our Fall Fund Drive wearable swag! 🤩 Huge thanks to you and your lovely wife for stopping by! 🙌 Click below to grab this limited edition gear & keep tuning in for more fun! CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO SUPPORT! ✌️ #funddrive #wmnf #donate #FallFundDriveSwag #SteveMadden #CreativityAtItsBest 🎨