Drive to collect feminine hygiene products

Several organizations are partnering to collect donations of feminine hygiene and sanitary goods to distribute to people in need.

According to the Office of State Representative Susan Valdés, the donation drive will collect feminine hygiene products such as pads, tampons, panty liners, menstrual cups and sanitary wipes.

People can donate products at her office, 2221 North Himes Ave Suite B Tampa, FL 33607 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday from October 11-22.

“In 2021 it is staggering that individuals in need do not have access to basic hygiene products,” said Representative Valdés. “Education plays a vital role in de-stigmatizing this normal human bodily process.”