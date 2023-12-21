Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Duke Energy completes its first floating solar project in Florida

Posted on by Chris Young
Share
Duke Energy's Floating Solar Project // Duke Energy, 2023

Listen:

Duke Energy has completed a new floating solar panel project. The unique technology only makes up 2% of all solar installations in the U.S.

The floating solar array features more than 1,800 solar panels that float on top of 2 acres of water in a pond at Duke Energy’s location in Polk County.  Shayna Fraileigh is a project manager for Duke Energy Florida.

“It’s a floating solar project with a very minimal land footprint.”

The project took approximately six months to construct and connect to the grid.

The array is small and can create enough electricity to power about 100 homes. Fraileigh says the floating solar hasn’t had any negative effect on marine life in the pond. If this pilot program goes well, Duke Energy will consider expansion.

“We could, in theory, add as many megawatts as we could with the space that we have in the water and the grid limitations we have in the area as well”.

It’s Duke Energy’s second floating solar project, with a larger floating panel powering a US Army base in North Carolina.

Tags
, ,

You may also like

The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest
The Scoop: Thurs., December 21, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Decertification process begins for large teachers’ union Florida’s largest teachers...

Florida Supreme Court justices say that there is no need to consolidate courts

The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday said it did not...

dog in a dress
Veterinarians could use telehealth under bills in the Florida Legislature

Republican lawmakers have filed proposals that would allow veterinarians to...

stop traffic light camera
Proposed Florida constitutional amendments would outlaw red-light cameras

Two Florida Republicans want to ask voters to prevent state...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Happy #ThrowbackThursday! 🕺🎸 Let's Travel back to 2016 with That '70s Show when they featured Rolling Stones on Pink Vinyl! 🌈 Who's got this retro gem in their collection? Comment below! ✨ #TBT #communityradio #wmnf #Music Thanks, Suncoast Bronze Ringers for the 🎉fabulous🎉 festive performance yesterday! We loved the 🎄holiday vibes! #holidaycheer #festiveperfromance #ringingbells #communityradio #wmnf #Music Celebrate the holidays with us and Suncoast Bronze Ringers!🎄 Join us on Dec 18th at 5pm for a 30-person bell-ringing orchestra in the Live Studio with Flee! 🔔 CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #HolidayMood #BellRinging #LiveStudio #Flee #wmnf #Music #communityradio Happy #ThrowbackThursday! 🎉 We're loving this memory from 2016 featuring Indie FM! 🎶 sharing music memories for #HappyHolidays 🎉 🎄 🤩 #TBT 🎅 #HolidayVibes #Holidays2016 #WMNF #communityradio #wmnf #Music #MusicMemories
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Revenge of the Synth