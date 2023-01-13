Duke Energy is giving away 1,200 trees

https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/NEWS_ArborDayTreesV.wav
Starting next Friday, Duke customers can request a free tree online. According to an email from Duke Energy, the one-gallon trees will be shipped directly to the customer’s home, it comes with planting and care instructions. Customers can choose which tree they would prefer. The options of trees include: the dahoon holly, sweetbay magnolia, baldcypress, crape myrtle (pink) and crape myrtle (red). The trees will be shipped on April 28th. These trees are being distributed through Duke’s Energy-Saving Trees Program. To sign up go to arborday.org/dukeenergy.