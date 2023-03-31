Early voting is begins today in Plant City

Early voting begins today in Plant City’s Municipal Election. Early voting is taking place at Plant City’s City Hall today and tomorrow from 9 in the morning until 5 in the evening. Voters who live in Plant City are eligible to vote in this election. According to a press release from the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office, there is only one race. It’s for City Commissioner, Group Four, and the candidates are Jeremy Griner and Michael Sparkman. Election Day is Tuesday, April fourth. You can vote from 7 in the morning until 7 in the evening at Plant City’s City Hall. Voters also have the option to vote by mail but it needs to be received by the Supervisor of Elections Office by 7 in the evening on Election Day.