Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

East Tampa doctor transforms former nightclub into wellness center

Posted on by Chris Young
Share
Dr. Vondalyn Wright cuts the ribbon at "The Well" in East Tampa // Chris Young, 10/16/23

Listen:

On Monday, a new wellness hub opened in the site of a former nightclub associated with crime issues in East Tampa. It will offer a pharmacy, family health services, and a service to educate women of color about breast cancer awareness.

Dr. Vondalyn Wright wanted to help the East Tampa community.

“So we owned a nightclub, my husband and I owned a nightclub which was bringing nuisance to the area, so we decided that we wanted to do something positive. I’m a pharmacist by trade, I owned a pharmacy a few miles away, and we said that we were just going to transform this building from a nightclub to a medical center.”

It’s called The Well, and it received a development grant up to $350,000 from the Tampa Community Redevelopment Agency. Guido Maniscalco is the chair of the Tampa City Council and sits on the Community Redevelopment Agency board.

“When we say East Tampa deserves better, when we see institutions like The Well that are providing healthcare services, education, and what the community needs? This is a perfect example.”

State Representative Dianne Hart spoke at the ribbon cutting.

“As I return to Tallahassee, we will be advocating to get dollars to assist in The Well, because I know that you all will still need money, you always need additional resources.”

Hart sits on the House Health and Services Committee. The committee is set to have a panel discussion on hospital models in Florida on Thursday.

Last week, at a similar committee in the Senate, state officials recently defended criticism of Florida’s turbulent Medicaid redetermination process, where thousands were dis-enrolled.

Tags
,

You may also like

Public Defense, Global Cyber-war

Rocky Brancato, Chief Operations Officer in the Public Defender’s office,...

The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest
The Scoop: Mon., October 16, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Floridians fly, not refugees Last Thursday Republican presidential candidate and...

Mold Detection, Stomach Issues, Vaccines and Disease Management, and more…

In this episode of the Healthy Steps Radio Show podcast,...

lgbtq
In a legal case over a law restricting treatment for transgender Floridians, GOP leaders and medical groups clash

Republican attorneys general and major medical organizations are trying to...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🕰️ There's still an opportunity to support WMNF's Fall Fund Drive! 🍂 Beyond a radio station, we're a community united. Your contribution strengthens our impact. Act now to be a part of our mission. Plus, unlock exclusive WMNF swag as a token of our appreciation. CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! 🎁 #WMNFFallDrive #WMNF #CommunityUnited #SupportWMNF #WMNFSwag #RadioStation #FallFundDrive 🎃Throwback to the spookiest Halloween ever! 🦇This guest host was the life of the party! ➡️ The First person to name this Host wins a WMNF bumper sticker or window cling! ⬅️ Goul Luck! 👻 #TBT #Halloween2016 #HappyHalloween 🎃 #throwbackthursday #wmnf 🥳 THE FALL FUND DRIVE IS ON! 🎉 @sammyeontheradio and the amazing @randyerbelt are live in studio now! CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! 🙌 #wmnf #fallfunddrive #community We're loving the #BTS fun from our Fall Fund Drive! Support your favorite host & grab some awesome swag 💛. We're so thankful for all the love! CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! ✌️ #SupportYourHost #FallFundDrive 💙 #wmnf #donate Meet @swmadden, the creative genius behind our Fall Fund Drive wearable swag! 🤩 Huge thanks to you and your lovely wife for stopping by! 🙌 Click below to grab this limited edition gear & keep tuning in for more fun! CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO SUPPORT! ✌️ #funddrive #wmnf #donate #FallFundDriveSwag #SteveMadden #CreativityAtItsBest 🎨