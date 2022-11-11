https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/NEWS_ElectionChangesV.wav
Florida’s Election head says it’s likely that more election law changes are coming. Florida Elections head, Cord Byrd says that he expects more elections law changes in the upcoming legislative session. According to WFSU, the reason that he thinks changes are coming is because there are new representatives coming in. Byrd anticipates that there will be more suggestions in the legislature. In the recent years, legislators have put new rules in place that limited how ballot drop boxes can be used and required voters to request mail-in-ballots more frequently. Voting rights groups claim that these changes make voting harder and even intimidated some voters.