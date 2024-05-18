Elfers Democrat William Vernon Pura is challenging state Rep. Brad Yeager, R-New Port Richey

The Old Florida State Capitol, now a museum, with the new Capitol in the background. By Roberto Galan via iStock for WMNF News (2022).

As Florida Democrats try to field candidates in Republican-held legislative districts, Rep. Brad Yeager, R-New Port Richey, has drawn a challenger.

Elfers Democrat William Vernon Pura opened a campaign account Thursday to run against Yeager in November in Pasco County’s House District 56, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Yeager, who was first elected to the House in 2022, had raised $49,518 for his re-election campaign as of March 31, a finance report shows.