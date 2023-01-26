Elisha Bixler: Bee saving and bee keeping

Share this:

Elisha Bixler is the owner of How’s Your Day Honey, a live bee relocation and honey business located St Petersburg, Fl. She has been beekeeping for 7 years and started her bee business in 2019. While raising her small children she had a hard time finding local honey in her city. She started How’s Your Day Honey in hopes that people could know exactly where their food comes from. She marks each jar with the honey harvest location. All her beehives are rescued from businesses and homeowners throughout the Tampa Bay Area.

Bixler is dedicated to educating people about the importance of bees and how they play a key role as pollinators in our food supply. Her goal is to help build a sustainable environment and teach others to protect our honeybees. How’s Your Day Honey produces and sells local honey and provides a bee removal service. Elisha began posting videos about her garden and bee removal on social media to inspire others and spread awareness about honeybees. In late 2020, she joined TikTok and has since gained close to 900,000 followers. In addition to helping the bees, Elisha is also a busy mom to her three children – Gabriel, 13; Adelaide, 11; and Quinn, 9.

https://howsyourdayhoney.com/

https://www.tiktok.com/discover/howsyourdayhoney3?lang=en

https://www.tampabay.com/life-culture/2022/02/25/tampa-bays-tiktok-famous-beekeeper-finds-success-with-sweat-and-honey/?outputType=amp

Flowers for bees:

https://www.fnps.org/plant/melochia-tomentosa

https://ffl.ifas.ufl.edu/bees/plants/Details/21

http://www.nativenurseries.com/blog/2018/7/14/pollinator-favorites-anise-hyssop-and-african-blue-basil-draw-a-crowd?format=amp

https://greenarborists.com/bees-and-avocado-trees-the-power-of-pollinators/

Queen balling:

https://www.tiktok.com/@howsyourdayhoney3/video/6961188568899407110?lang=en

Verroa mites:

https://youtu.be/TQcg0jYf5rs

Live bee removals:

https://pinellasbeekeepers.buzz/honey-bee-removal/

Clubs and teaching:

https://tampabaybeekeepers.com/

https://pinellasbeekeepers.buzz/

Events:

https://facebook.com/events/s/suac-garden-tour-2-day-event/892546678856872/

https://fb.me/e/2jQU5qUmG?mibextid=RQdjqZ

https://fb.me/e/2mH40Fg1h

https://m.facebook.com/events/929420054714017

https://m.facebook.com/events/694072228849043