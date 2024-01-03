Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Elon Musk is shielded from having to testify in a Florida lawsuit over a 116 mph crash that killed a Tesla driver and a passenger

Posted on by Staff
Share
Tesla EV battery
Tesla solar battery at USF St. Pete. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News 14 Sept 2018.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

A Florida appeals court Wednesday shielded Tesla CEO Elon Musk from having to give a deposition in a lawsuit stemming from a high-speed crash that killed a Tesla driver and a passenger in 2018.

A three-judge panel of the 4th District Court of Appeal overturned a Broward County circuit judge’s decision that Musk should be deposed about a phone conversation with James Riley, whose 18-year-old son, Barrett Riley, was driving the Tesla Model S.

Wednesday’s ruling said the car was traveling 116 mph at the time of the crash, and Barrett Riley and passenger Edgar Monserratt Martinez, died.

The passenger’s father filed a lawsuit and alleged that a Tesla technician had disabled software that limited the car’s top speed to 85 mph.

Musk called James Riley to express condolences after the crash and, according to Riley, indicated Tesla would have to review and revise policies related to disabling speed limitations on cars, Wednesday’s ruling said.

Musk and Riley also exchanged emails.

The appeals court said Musk should be shielded from a deposition because of what is known as the “apex doctrine,” which generally prevents high-ranking government and corporate officials from having to testify in cases if information can be gleaned in other ways.

“The only arguably unique, personal knowledge Mr. Musk may have is whether or not he remembers the phone conversation,” said the ruling, written by Judge Dorian Damoorgian and joined by Judges Spencer Levine and Burton Conner. “Mr. Musk, however, has already twice provided sworn testimony attesting that he does not recall making any statements during the phone call regarding the speed limiter. Under these circumstances, requiring Mr. Musk to sit for a deposition would serve no purpose other than to harass and burden Tesla and disrupt Mr. Musk’s ability to meet his obligations to consumers, stockholders, Tesla’s employees, and other activities integral to his position as CEO.”

Tags
,

You may also like

gambling on sports
Online sports betting is now legal in Florida — but there’s a dispute over fantasy sports gambling

A Florida gambling commission sent cease-and-desist letters to three fantasy...

Aerial photo of downtown Tallahassee, Florida and the State Capitol
Florida lawmakers submit budget requests for things like Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, FAU College of Dentistry and Hotel Ponce de Leon

Individual Florida lawmakers’ budget requests have reached $3.8 billion in...

SCOTUS protest
An appeals court rejects a Florida minor’s abortion consent waiver request

An appeals court in Florida rejected a minor’s attempt to...

railroad tracks train
Bill in Florida Legislature would set aside I-4 land for Brightline passenger rail between Tampa and Orlando

Public land would have to be set aside along Interstate...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Catch @alexharrissoul CEO and Co-Founder of ACT St Pete in a special interview tomorrow on Today WMNF's Live Music Showcase Replay Presents: THE NEW RULERS! Tune in at 2PM! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #wmnf #Music Looking back to 2016 when Daniela Pepe & Pat Beach joined Bobbie Dusenberry Live on Traffic Jam! #throwbackthursday #wmnf Ring in the New Year with The Fab Four! 🎵Dr. Bob & Tom from @WMNFSixtiesShow, and Gr8ful Ed from #TheFreakShow , are producing a 4-hour #Beatles special! 🎵 Part 1: WMNF SIXTIES SHOW - The Ed Sullivan Show, all their hits & movies Noon – 2 PM Saturday, December 30, 2023! 🎵 Part 2: FREAKSHOW - Jan 2, 2024, from 6-8 PM Revolver to Happy #ThrowbackThursday! 🕺🎸 Let's Travel back to 2016 with That '70s Show when they featured Rolling Stones on Pink Vinyl! 🌈 Who's got this retro gem in their collection? Comment below! ✨ #TBT #communityradio #wmnf #Music
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam - All Souls Edition