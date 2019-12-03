Nonprofit founder talks about environmental innovations in India

Share this:

Environmentalists in the United States and India often face different types of challenges, but they can also learn from each other on innovative ways to confront global problems like climate change.

An activist and socially conscious entrepreneur from New Delhi, India will speak Tuesday evening in St. Petersburg about these environmental challenges.

The community conversation begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Lynn Pippenger Hall at USF St. Petersburg. It’s part of the Open Partnership Education Network speaker series along with World Partnerships.

WMNF interviewed Vimlendu Jha, the founder of a nonprofit called Swechha.

Listen to the interview:

Watch: