Equity for Florida’s Black marijuana farmers, and the state of the USF Forest Preserve, today on WMNF

This morning on WMNF-Tampa 88.5-FM, public affairs program The Skinny welcomes Tampa Bay Times reporter Shauna Muckle, who published a story about equity for Florida’s Black farmers who—after the passage of HB 387—were granted licenses to enter the field of medical marijuana cultivation.

In the second half of the show, The Skinny is joined by doctors Jeannie Mounger and Nicole Brand who’ll update listeners on the state of the USF Forest Preserve—a gingerbread man-shaped, roughly 500 acre patchwork of wetland and sandhill habitat on the northeastern side of the school’s Tampa campus.

Listen to The Skinny on WMNF Tampa 88.5-FM from 11:06 a.m.-12:01 p.m. on the radio, online at wmnf.org. We’ll update this post with show audio later today.