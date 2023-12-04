Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

EV charging stations installed at Coachman Park as part of Clearwater’s Greenprint 2.0 sustainability initiative

Posted on by Corey Beltran
Share

Listen:

Last Friday, the City of Clearwater collaborated with the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy to promote 6 new electric vehicle charging stations installed at Coachman Park as part of the city’s Greenprint 2.0 sustainability plan.

The Driving on Sunshine Roadshow event fulfills 4 of the 8 core topics of the city’s updated sustainability plan. Clearwater sustainability specialist Melody Yin emphasized that community outreach is high on the list among the initiative’s goals.

“The reason why we are having this celebration is also because we are really about talking to the residents, getting community engaged, and making sure that they know their other options as well. So it is an EV event today, but we also talk about climate-friendly community. So for people who are not able to afford an EV, what are some of the other options that they can do to help the planet.”

Clearwater sustainability manager Cassie Cordova agrees but reminds us that it’s up to municipalities to lead the way despite the strong headwinds.

“This is the future. So you know, it’s not a matter of if we do it, it’s when we do it, right? And municipalities have to lead it because eventually, 50 years from now, it’s not going to be an option, so we have to put in the infrastructure for our own fleets. There’s just a lot of difficulties for everybody to get their hands on vehicles. So even municipalities who have tried ordering vehicles, you know, we’ll put in the order and we have to cancel that because there’s just no supply.”

Greenprint 2.0’s first timeline target for 2025 includes goals to reduce building energy use, implement climate adaptation ordinances, and introduce urban agriculture programs.  The targets become more comprehensive and significantly bolder as the timeline approaches 2050.

 

 

Tags
, ,

You may also like

Pinellas County progresses with emergency beach restoration after Hurricane Idalia

Listen: After Hurricane Idalia caused devastation to Pinellas County beaches,...

The Politics of Incarceration and Re-entry

Florida has an incarceration rate of 795 per 100.000 people...

bus rapid transit BRT St. Petersburg, Florida
The Pinellas Legislative Delegation supports a revamp of PSTA; what would it mean for local transit?

A Republican Florida representative has proposed a bill that would...

Boost your immunity and defend against infections and diseases with Dr. Fred Harvey

In this episode of the Healthy Steps Radio Show podcast,...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
What a blast! 🤩 8th Annual #UKEITOUTFest was a hit! 🤙Celebrating local talent and our beloved Ukulele 🎸. Check out these snapshots! 📸 See y'all at the next one 💃 #UkeFest #UkeLove #UkeItOut #Events #wmnf #community Barely Pink, Tampa Bay's power pop icons, to reunite AGAIN! Catch them live on Traffic Jam with the amazing @LeeCourtney this Monday! Tune in at 3pm showtime or catch it later in the archives. CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! Photo Credit: Tracy May #wmnf #Music #communityradio #BarelyPink #MusicLover Today on LIVE MUSIC SHOWCASE: The Soulful Sounds of ARI CHI! Catch her today on Live Music Showcase at 2 pm & tomorrow at Cage Brewing for UKE IT OUT! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #wmnf #Music #communityradio #livemusicshowcase #livemusic #artist #AriChi #Musician #UKEitOUT #SoulfulSounds Our Review of the Month series continues! 💕 Your love and support fuels our success! Thank you! 🙌 CLICK TO LISTEN==> https://bit.ly/WMNFLISTEN #ReviewOfTheMonth #LoveAndGratitude #wmnf #Communityradio #communityradio #Music #wmnf Who has their tickets to this Year's UKE IT OUT festival at Cage Brewing? One of the artists in our lineup was featured on Great Day Live Tampa to talk about playing, community outreach, and the upcoming event! Watch Link available on our FB page, and tickets are available on the events link in Linktree! #Events #community #wmnf #Channel10 #UKEITOUT #UKEvents #CommunityOutreach #UpcomingEvent #LiveMusic