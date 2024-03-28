Federal money goes to solar projects in Levy County and the Florida Panhandle

Solar photovoltaic panel. By Seán Kinane / WMNF News. August 2009.

Projects in Levy County and Fort Walton Beach will receive federal money that is part of a $124 million effort involving renewable energy and fertilizer production, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday.

The Rural Energy for America Program will provide $137,398 to install a solar photovoltaic system at Blue Grotto LLC in Levy County.

Another $53,447 will be used to install a solar photovoltaic system on the roof of Adaptive Enterprises Corp. in Fort Walton Beach.

Funding for the federal program comes from the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.