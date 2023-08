Share this:

Rep. Fiona McFarland, R-Sarasota, has drawn a Democratic challenger as she runs for a third term in the Florida House.

Osprey Democrat Derek Reich opened a campaign account this week to try to unseat McFarland in 2024 in Sarasota County’s House District 73, according to the state Division of Elections website.

McFarland had raised $32,744 for her campaign account as of June 30, a finance report shows.

