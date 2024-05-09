Donate Now!
Fire and Ice interviewed: Richard a Black Business Owner of The Elite Factory, in the TampaBay Area

Posted on by Saba Baptiste
The Elite Factory is a gym generally for anyone and specifically for athletes who want to be disciplined and skilled while pursuing a professional career in high school, college, or professional sports industries. The Elite Factory has trained many youths their parents, and young adults through strength and agility training sessions that prepare individuals to win whether it’s MLB, football,  or basketball.  The competitive edge is the entire gym is equipped with the highest quality of equipment that does not damage the body while training or getting in shape. The Elite Factory trains: D1 -athletes, MLB, and football and recoveries athletes.

Services outcomes and provided:

Customized training for individuals

Motivation sessions813

Personalized coaching

Measurable outcomes-results

 

The Elite Factory is located on Nebraska Avenue,  1493 Tampa Park Plaza, Tampa, FL 33605

