Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson reports a $20.6 million net worth

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson had a net worth of $20.618 million as of Dec. 31, a nearly $2 million decrease from a year earlier, according to an annual financial-disclosure report posted on the Florida Commission on Ethics website.
Simpson, a Trilby Republican whose portfolio was topped by an egg farm, served as Senate president in 2021 and 2022 before being elected agriculture commission in November.
State elected officials faced a Monday deadline for filing financial-disclosure reports, which generally show assets, liabilities and income as of the end of 2022.
Simpson’s assets were topped by Simpson Farms in Trilby at $10.68 million. His income from the farm last year was $645,781.
He also received about $1.16 million from WES FL LLC.
Simpson listed one-third ownership in the limited liability company Belly Wadding, valued at $578,392.
Income last year for Simpson from Belly Wadding was $18,130.
A 2021 report listed Belly Wadding’s major source of income as NOSNAWS Corp., which owns IHOP restaurants in Florida.
Simpson’s home was valued in 2022 at $627,264.
An additional 35 acres he owns in Dade City was valued at $429,308.
A Plaza Tower condominium in Tallahassee had an appraised value of $273,460.
Simpson’s reported net worth at the end of 2021 was $22.54 million.
