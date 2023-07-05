Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson reports a $20.6 million net worth

Share this:

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson had a net worth of $20.618 million as of Dec. 31, a nearly $2 million decrease from a year earlier, according to an annual financial-disclosure report posted on the Florida Commission on Ethics website.

Simpson, a Trilby Republican whose portfolio was topped by an egg farm, served as Senate president in 2021 and 2022 before being elected agriculture commission in November.

State elected officials faced a Monday deadline for filing financial-disclosure reports, which generally show assets, liabilities and income as of the end of 2022.

Simpson’s assets were topped by Simpson Farms in Trilby at $10.68 million. His income from the farm last year was $645,781.

He also received about $1.16 million from WES FL LLC.

Simpson listed one-third ownership in the limited liability company Belly Wadding, valued at $578,392.

Income last year for Simpson from Belly Wadding was $18,130.

A 2021 report listed Belly Wadding’s major source of income as NOSNAWS Corp., which owns IHOP restaurants in Florida.

Simpson’s home was valued in 2022 at $627,264.

An additional 35 acres he owns in Dade City was valued at $429,308.

A Plaza Tower condominium in Tallahassee had an appraised value of $273,460.

Simpson’s reported net worth at the end of 2021 was $22.54 million.

©2023 The News Service of Florida