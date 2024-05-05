Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Managing Chronic Conditions and Exploring Natural Remedies with Dr. Fred Harvey

Posted on by Joshua Beadle
Share

In this episode of “The Healthy Steps Show” on WMNF Tampa, Dr. Fred Harvey delves into the intricate balance of cellular systems within the body, focusing on how inflammation can be naturally controlled through diet and supplements. He highlights the roles of nuclear factor kappa beta and nuclear regulatory factor two in managing inflammation and preventing disease. Throughout the episode, Dr. Harvey addresses listener questions on a variety of health issues, providing personalized advice on using natural supplements like fish oil and probiotics, and dietary strategies to support health during cancer treatment and other chronic conditions. Key discussions include the potent anti-inflammatory properties of foods such as broccoli, turmeric, and green tea and the overall importance of adopting a plant-based Mediterranean diet for maintaining long-term health.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Matcha Tea Benefits (00:11:51) A caller discusses the health benefits of matcha tea compared to other green teas and asks about its higher benefits.
  • Oxalates in Vegetables (00:13:40) A caller inquires about the health impacts of oxalates found in vegetables, particularly concerning kidney stones and joint pain.
  • Supplement Interactions (00:14:57) A caller questions potential interactions among multiple dietary supplements they are taking and their impact on the body’s natural processes.
  • Olive Oil Types and Benefits (00:18:49) Discussion about different types of olive oil, how to choose the best one, and its health benefits.
  • Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO) (00:20:39) A caller shares their personal struggle with SIBO, its treatments, and recurring symptoms.
  • Chronic Kidney Disease Management (00:24:06) A discussion on how to manage chronic kidney disease through diet and lifestyle changes.
  • Benefits of Sulfur Water (00:28:56) A caller inquires about the health benefits of drinking sulfur water, particularly for detoxification.
  • Tardive Dyskinesia Management (00:31:02) A caller seeks advice on managing tardive dyskinesia, discussing potential treatments and personal experiences.
  • Carpal Tunnel Syndrome (00:35:07) Advice on managing carpal tunnel syndrome with various treatments, including deep tissue massage and acupuncture.
  • Heel Bone Spur Treatment (00:38:25) A caller asks for non-surgical treatment options for a heel bone spur, focusing on reducing inflammation and improving foot support.
  • Dietary Management of Pre-Diabetes (00:39:41) General discussion on dietary strategies, particularly focusing on the Mediterranean diet, for managing pre-diabetes.
  • Cancer Treatment and Tamoxifen (00:44:01) Discussion on managing cancer treatments with Tamoxifen, including the treatment duration and side effects.
  • Persistent Flat Warts (00:49:19) A caller seeks advice on treating persistent flat warts, exploring both conventional and dietary approaches.
Tags
,

You may also like

Susan Glickman talks clean energy, Alan Cohn waxes on Tampa Bay’s TV news ecosystem

Susan Glickman has been involved in environmental policy-making for decades....

Former Clearwater City Councilwoman Kathleen Beckman talks elections, Phillies Ballpark Village, and more

Kathleen Beckman had not run for office before moving to...

Florida okays money for a Hardee County project

$6 million from Florida’s Job Growth Grant Fund will help...

SCOTUS protest
Florida issues abortion rules after six-week ban becomes law

Florida healthcare regulators released emergency rules related to treating medical...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Heatwave is going strong! We go sail after midnight come hang with us! #wmnf #the24 #livemusic Today on WMNF’s Live Music Showcase! Tune in for a local Favorite Kristopher James in a Pre-Heatwave Jamterview! Watch live on Facebook at 2pm or 88.5 on your radio dial! 🎵 🔥Listen ➡️ https://link.wmnf.org/WMNFLISTEN #thw24 #Livemusic #wmnfevents Experience the thrilling performance of the Gulfport Gecko Marching Band at this year's Tropical Heatwave! Last year's show was unforgettable. #ThrowbackThurday #TropicalHeatwave CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! 📷 Tracy May 🚨SPECIAL INTERVIEW ALERT! 🚨Today on the the LuLu's Tuesday Traffic Jam at around 4pm tune in for special guest The Dollyrots! Don't miss this special pre-Heatwave interview for a sneak peek at this amazing band before this weekend's show! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #Music #wmnf #communityradio TICKET LINK UNDER EVENTS IN LINKTREE! 🎉Congrats to our amazing🌟 News and Public Affairs team for being finalists at FABJ in Orlando this past Saturday!💼🏆 We appreciate them & are immensely proud of their progress as they bring you the most current & crucial topics every day!📰🌐 Show them some love in the comments section below! ❤️👇 CLICK FOR THE SCOOP ➡️ https://link.wmnf.org/WMNFNEWS PUBLIC AFFAIRS - FINALIST:
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Step Outside
Player position: