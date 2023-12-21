A Florida bill would exempt records for court clerks

By Motortion via iStock for WMNF News.

©2023 The News Service of Florida

A House Democrat on Thursday filed a proposal that would provide a public records exemption for personal information about clerks of circuit court, deputy clerks, employees and family members.

Rep. Dan Daley, D-Coral Springs, filed the bill (HB 983) for consideration during the 2024 legislative session, which will start Jan. 9.

It would shield from release information such as home addresses, telephone numbers and dates of birth for current and former clerks of circuit court, deputy clerks and employees, along with their spouses and children.

“The responsibilities of clerks of the circuit court, deputy clerks of the circuit court, and clerk of the circuit court personnel regularly include involvement in legal enforcement, divorce, and child support proceedings and, as a result, clerks of the circuit court, deputy clerks of the circuit court, and clerk of the circuit court personnel have received death threats, harassing telephone calls and emails, and threats of physical violence from disgruntled individuals,” the bill said. “The Legislature finds that the release of such personal identifying and location information may place clerks of the circuit court, deputy clerks of the circuit court, and clerk of the circuit court personnel in danger of being physically or emotionally harmed or stalked.”