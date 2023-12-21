Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

A Florida bill would exempt records for court clerks

Posted on by Staff
Share
Personal data public records confidential freedom of information act
By Motortion via iStock for WMNF News.

©2023 The News Service of Florida

A House Democrat on Thursday filed a proposal that would provide a public records exemption for personal information about clerks of circuit court, deputy clerks, employees and family members.

Rep. Dan Daley, D-Coral Springs, filed the bill (HB 983) for consideration during the 2024 legislative session, which will start Jan. 9.

It would shield from release information such as home addresses, telephone numbers and dates of birth for current and former clerks of circuit court, deputy clerks and employees, along with their spouses and children.

“The responsibilities of clerks of the circuit court, deputy clerks of the circuit court, and clerk of the circuit court personnel regularly include involvement in legal enforcement, divorce, and child support proceedings and, as a result, clerks of the circuit court, deputy clerks of the circuit court, and clerk of the circuit court personnel have received death threats, harassing telephone calls and emails, and threats of physical violence from disgruntled individuals,” the bill said. “The Legislature finds that the release of such personal identifying and location information may place clerks of the circuit court, deputy clerks of the circuit court, and clerk of the circuit court personnel in danger of being physically or emotionally harmed or stalked.”

Tags
, ,

You may also like

A Peculiarly British Christmas

Christmas Pudding. Christmas Crackers. Pantomimes. Mince Pies. Boxing Day. Ah,...

The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest
The Scoop: Fri., December 22, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Tampa curfew plan advances The city of Tampa is one...

Bridget Ziegler
Police have recovered a sex video with Sarasota School Board member Bridget Ziegler, sources say

A sex video involving Sarasota School Board member Bridget Ziegler and...

LGBTQ via WMNF iStock subscription
A judge will rule “as quick as I can” on healthcare restrictions for transgender Floridians

The law, in part, barred doctors from approving puberty blockers...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Happy #ThrowbackThursday! 🕺🎸 Let's Travel back to 2016 with That '70s Show when they featured Rolling Stones on Pink Vinyl! 🌈 Who's got this retro gem in their collection? Comment below! ✨ #TBT #communityradio #wmnf #Music Thanks, Suncoast Bronze Ringers for the 🎉fabulous🎉 festive performance yesterday! We loved the 🎄holiday vibes! #holidaycheer #festiveperfromance #ringingbells #communityradio #wmnf #Music Celebrate the holidays with us and Suncoast Bronze Ringers!🎄 Join us on Dec 18th at 5pm for a 30-person bell-ringing orchestra in the Live Studio with Flee! 🔔 CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #HolidayMood #BellRinging #LiveStudio #Flee #wmnf #Music #communityradio Happy #ThrowbackThursday! 🎉 We're loving this memory from 2016 featuring Indie FM! 🎶 sharing music memories for #HappyHolidays 🎉 🎄 🤩 #TBT 🎅 #HolidayVibes #Holidays2016 #WMNF #communityradio #wmnf #Music #MusicMemories
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Ultrasounds