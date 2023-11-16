Florida bill would require flood disclosures in property sales

Street flooding in Gulfport, Florida from Hurricane Idalia storm surge. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (30 Aug. 2023)

©2023 The News Service of Florida

A Senate Republican on Wednesday proposed a measure that would place a series of requirements on people to disclose flood risks before selling property.

Sen. Jennifer Bradley, R-Fleming Island, filed the bill (SB 484) for consideration during the 2024 legislative session, which will start in January.

For example, the bill would require property owners to disclose to prospective buyers whether the property has been damaged by flooding and the number of times it has been subject to flooding.

Among other requirements, owners would have to disclose whether the property has been covered by flood insurance, whether flood insurance claims have ever been filed and whether owners have received federal assistance for flood damage.