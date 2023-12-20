Donate Now!
A Florida bill would result in stiffer crime penalties for some migrants

Posted on by Staff
migrants at the U.S. border, American flag, barbed wire
By Stadratte via iStock for WMNF News.

©2023 The News Service of Florida

A Senate Republican on Wednesday filed a proposal that would increase criminal penalties for immigrants who are arrested for felonies after illegally re-entering the U.S. following deportation for earlier crimes.

Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, filed the proposal (SB 1036) for consideration during the 2024 legislative session, which will start Jan. 9.

The proposal is similar to a recommendation in a report issued in November by a statewide grand jury that has probed illegal immigration issues.

Under the bill, a person who is deported and returns to commit a new crime in Florida would face enhanced penalties.

For example, what would ordinarily be a third-degree felony would be reclassified as a second-degree felony.

The bill also could lead to tougher penalties for people who commit crimes to benefit “transnational crime” organizations, which the proposal defines as involved in such things as trafficking drugs and people.

