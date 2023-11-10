Florida CFO suggests new law to fund legal fees for presidential candidates amid Trump’s legal challenges

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis speaks at the Republican Party of Florida Freedom Summit, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Amid former president Donald Trump’s current legal problems, Florida’s Chief Financial Officer wants a new law to fund legal fees for presidential candidates in Florida.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis mentioned the idea at a GOP Summit in Central Florida this month. Also in attendance were Governor Ron Desantis and Former President Donald Trump.

“End the weaponization of government that is against our own president – former president of the United States, Donald Trump.”

Patronis said the state law he suggested would fund the legal defense of presidential candidates from Florida who become the subject of what he calls “politically motivated lawsuits”. Patronis also mentioned the idea of paying Trump’s legal fees.

Trump is facing 91 felony counts across four criminal cases out of Georgia, New York, and Washington D.C. These charges are for a range of business and political issues.

Ciarra Torres-Spelliscy is a law professor at Stetson University College of Law.

She says that courts already weed out meritless lawsuits, and Trump should bear his own legal costs like any other litigant. She mentioned that Trump has been using PAC funds to pay for his litigation after the RNC stopped paying his legal fees.