Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Florida CFO suggests new law to fund legal fees for presidential candidates amid Trump’s legal challenges

Posted on by Chris Young
Share
Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis speaks at the Republican Party of Florida Freedom Summit, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Listen:

 

Amid former president Donald Trump’s current legal problems, Florida’s Chief Financial Officer wants a new law to fund legal fees for presidential candidates in Florida.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis mentioned the idea at a GOP Summit in Central Florida this month. Also in attendance were Governor Ron Desantis and Former President Donald Trump.

“End the weaponization of government that is against our own president – former president of the United States, Donald Trump.”

Patronis said the state law he suggested would fund the legal defense of presidential candidates from Florida who become the subject of what he calls “politically motivated lawsuits”. Patronis also mentioned the idea of paying Trump’s legal fees.

Trump is facing 91 felony counts across four criminal cases out of Georgia, New York, and Washington D.C. These charges are for a range of business and political issues.

Ciarra Torres-Spelliscy is a law professor at Stetson University College of Law.

She says that courts already weed out meritless lawsuits, and Trump should bear his own legal costs like any other litigant.  She mentioned that Trump has been using PAC funds to pay for his litigation after the RNC stopped paying his legal fees.

 

Tags
, ,

You may also like

Free health screenings for National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month

Next Thursday, individuals 50 years and older are going to...

The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest
The Scoop: Fri., November 10, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Picket line in Riverview Yesterday about 40 call center workers...

Key West Florida beach
Florida specialty license plate could say ‘Margaritaville’ and raise funds for Jimmy Buffett’s Singing for Change

Florida Rep. Linda Chaney, R-St. Pete Beach, filed the proposal...

Richard Corcoran
Richard Corcoran clears the final confirmation to stay New College of Florida president

State higher-education officials confirmed Richard Corcoran as president of New...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
It's #FLASHBACKFRIDAY! Who remembers the 2011 movie It's time for a Host Spotlight! 🌟 Be sure to check out this article on our very own Flee Courtney! 🎉 Whether he's putting together a super fun event or spinning for WMNF, you're guaranteed to have a great time! 🎶 Don't forget to join him for spins every Monday from 3-6 pm! 🎧 CLICK FOR ARTICLE ==> https://greenbenchmonthly.com/people-of-st-pete/lee-flee-courtney/ If you didn't rock your way to the Rolling Stones Tribute, you missed an awesome show! 🤘 The Jaggar Impersonation contest was next-level awesome, and the Raffle Prizes? 🔥 Pure fire! 🔥 Check out these snapshots of the epic performance – FOMO alert! 📸 Don't miss out on tickets to the next rockin' adventure! 🎸✨ #StonesTribute #RockOn #Events #community #wmnf Photo Credit: John M. 🎉 Celebrating our Best of the Bay success! 🌟 Shoutout to our amazing WMNF Hosts and Staff—and huge thank you to our listeners for making us finalists for Best Radio Station! 📻💪 Next year, we're going #FTW! 🚀🏆 Get ready for more tunes, banter, and radio awesomeness. Let's make 2024 our year to shine even brighter! ✨💫 #BestOfTheBay #WMNFWinningWave Happy #ThrowbackThursday 🎉 This blast from the past features the 2017 young scholarship winners on Art in Your Ear hosted by the Fabulous JoEllen Schilke! 🎨 Tune into her show every Friday 12-1pm! 📻 CLICK TO LISTEN ==> https://bit.ly/WMNFLISTEN 🎧 #ArtInYourEar #FlashbackFriday #wmnf