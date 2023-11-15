Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Florida continues to drop residents off Medicaid

Posted on by Staff
Share
Medicaid expansion sign
Sign at a Medicaid expansion rally. By Janelle Irwin / WMNF News (Oct. 2013).

By Jim Saunders ©2023 The News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE — Enrollment in Florida’s Medicaid program has dropped by more than 670,000 people after the end of a federal public health emergency, as a potential class-action lawsuit continues about the state’s handling of the issue.

Newly posted data by the state Agency for Health Care Administration showed that 5,105,874 people were enrolled as of an October count, down from a high of 5,778,536 in April. Decreases are expected to continue in the program, which provides health care to low-income people.

The federal government declared a public health emergency in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic began. Medicaid is jointly funded by the federal and state governments. As part of the emergency, Washington agreed to pick up more of the tab for the program.

But in exchange for the extra money, states had to agree that they wouldn’t drop people from the Medicaid rolls during the emergency. Florida’s program grew from about 3.8 million beneficiaries in January 2020 to nearly 5.78 million in April of this year. At least in part, the increase stemmed from the program being unable to drop people who otherwise might not qualify because of their income levels.

With the end of the public health emergency this spring, the state has used what is known as an eligibility “redetermination” process. Enrollment has steadily declined, dropping by about 56,000 people from September to October, according to the new data. The redetermination process is continuing.

A federal judge is scheduled to hear arguments on Dec. 5 in a potential class-action lawsuit that alleges the state has not provided adequate information to Medicaid beneficiaries before dropping them from the program.

Jacksonville-based U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard will hear arguments on a request for a preliminary injunction that would require Medicaid officials to reinstate coverage to people dropped from the program and end additional terminations until adequate information is provided. Also, the judge will hear arguments about certifying the case as a class action, according to a notice issued last month.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit are two children and a mother whose full names are not disclosed. In a brief last month, the plaintiffs’ attorneys contended that the state had violated Medicaid beneficiaries’ rights.

“Due process guarantees an adequate notice that ‘fully informs’ the enrollee of the case against them so they can decide whether to request a pre-termination hearing,” the brief said, partially quoting a legal precedent. “The notices in this case border on incomprehensible. As a result, people incorrectly decide not to appeal, or lose the right to benefits pending appeal, and must then scramble to figure out next steps.”

But attorneys for the Agency for Health Care Administration and the Florida Department of Children and Families disputed that the state had violated beneficiaries’ rights and said the judge should reject the requests for a class action and an injunction. The Agency for Health Care Administration runs most of the Medicaid program, but the Department of Children and Families plays a key role in the redetermination process.

“Plaintiffs’ requested injunction upsets the apple cart with respect to millions of people: those who were found ineligible for full Medicaid whom plaintiffs demand be reinstated, and those for whom eligibility re-determinations would be halted during the pendency of this litigation,” the state’s attorneys wrote in a court document. “DCF’s (the Department of Children and Families’) administration of a multibillion-dollar program cannot simply pivot overnight to accommodate chaos of that magnitude.”

The issue also affects managed-care organizations that contract with the state to oversee care for most Medicaid beneficiaries. Centene Corp., which is a major Medicaid managed-care plan in Florida and other states, indicated last month in a federal Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it is watching the issue nationally.

“We are actively engaged to help ensure individuals take the state agency requested action to confirm eligibility in their Medicaid coverage or find other appropriate coverage that is best for themselves and their families,” Centene, which operates the Sunshine Health plan in Florida, said in a quarterly report.

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest
The Scoop: Wed., November 15, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Pink gives away banned books Pop singer Pink will give...

Aerial photo of downtown Tallahassee, Florida and the State Capitol
Florida legislators file bills to penalize any student who “promotes a foreign terrorist organization”

The bills could financially penalize state university and college students...

Temporary Closure City of Tampa McKay Bay Scale House and Transfer Station Due To Power Outage

Press Release from the City of Tampa: The City of Tampa...

Vote By Mail sign, Florida
Voting rights groups press on with their challenge to Florida’s voter registration handwritten signature requirement they say violates the Civil Rights Act

The appeal comes after a federal judge rejected a lawsuit...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Thank you to our incredible food donors! 🙏 Your contributions make our events truly special! 🎉 We are so grateful for your support! 💗 Please show these businesses some love! 💞 #FoodDonations #SupportLocal #Grateful 🙌 @bavarospizza @cabotcreamery @cafehey @cosmic_savories Crystal Bay Cafe @decosmomarket @ellasfolkartcafe Herp Hobby Shop @ketchies_yaad @mr.dunderbaksbrewpub @motherkombucha @newworldtampa @newyorknewyorkpizza Olde Heights Bistro Petra Middle Eastern Restaurant @smoothieking Thuy Nguyen Cafe It's time to celebrate! 🤩 Nancy Cee is back on the airwaves spinning all the music you love! 🎧 Tune in this Wed, 3-6pm for an amazing show you won't want to miss! 🎶 🎉 CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #NancyCee #BackOnAir #TuneIn #ListenLive It's #FLASHBACKFRIDAY! Who remembers the 2011 movie It's time for a Host Spotlight! 🌟 Be sure to check out this article on our very own Flee Courtney! 🎉 Whether he's putting together a super fun event or spinning for WMNF, you're guaranteed to have a great time! 🎶 Don't forget to join him for spins every Monday from 3-6 pm! 🎧 CLICK FOR ARTICLE ==> https://greenbenchmonthly.com/people-of-st-pete/lee-flee-courtney/ If you didn't rock your way to the Rolling Stones Tribute, you missed an awesome show! 🤘 The Jaggar Impersonation contest was next-level awesome, and the Raffle Prizes? 🔥 Pure fire! 🔥 Check out these snapshots of the epic performance – FOMO alert! 📸 Don't miss out on tickets to the next rockin' adventure! 🎸✨ #StonesTribute #RockOn #Events #community #wmnf Photo Credit: John M.