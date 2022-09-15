Here are the Florida counties with the most abortion procedures this year

Share this:

A new state report shows that there have been 51,318 abortion procedures in Florida this year through September 6.

Here are the counties with the most abortions in the new report from the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration.

The numbers reflect county residents who had abortions, not necessarily the counties where abortions took place.

Florida counties with the most residents getting an abortion procedure

Miami-Dade County: 9,781 Broward County: 6,866 Hillsborough County: 4,513 Out-of-state residents: 3,430 Palm Beach County: 3,293 Orange County: 3,260 Duval County: 2,805 Pinellas County: 2,212 Polk County: 1,381 Lee County: 1,217 Pasco County: 863 Brevard County: 826 Leon County: 808 Osceola County: 743 Volusia County: 725 Seminole County: 694 St. Lucie County: 626 Manatee County: 588 Alachua County: 545 Marion County: 531 Sarasota County: 524 Escambia County: 480 Collier County: 443 Lake County: 418 Okaloosa County: 298 Clay County: 291 Bay County: 271 St. Johns County: 269 Hernando County: 264 Indian River County: 200 Charlotte County: 194 Martin County: 177 Flagler County: 159 Santa Rosa County: 126 Citrus County: 123 Columbia County: 102

via News Service of Florida