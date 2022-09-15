Here are the Florida counties with the most abortion procedures this year

Roe v Wade rally after SCOTUS decision

A new state report shows that there have been 51,318 abortion procedures in Florida this year through September 6.

Here are the counties with the most abortions in the new report from the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration.

The numbers reflect county residents who had abortions, not necessarily the counties where abortions took place.

Florida counties with the most residents getting an abortion procedure

  1. Miami-Dade County: 9,781
  2. Broward County: 6,866
  3. Hillsborough County: 4,513
  4. Out-of-state residents: 3,430
  5. Palm Beach County: 3,293
  6. Orange County: 3,260
  7. Duval County: 2,805
  8. Pinellas County: 2,212
  9. Polk County: 1,381
  10. Lee County: 1,217
  11. Pasco County: 863
  12. Brevard County: 826
  13. Leon County: 808
  14. Osceola County: 743
  15. Volusia County: 725
  16. Seminole County: 694
  17. St. Lucie County: 626
  18. Manatee County: 588
  19. Alachua County: 545
  20. Marion County: 531
  21. Sarasota County: 524
  22. Escambia County: 480
  23. Collier County: 443
  24. Lake County: 418
  25. Okaloosa County: 298
  26. Clay County: 291
  27. Bay County: 271
  28. St. Johns County: 269
  29. Hernando County: 264
  30. Indian River County: 200
  31. Charlotte County: 194
  32. Martin County: 177
  33. Flagler County: 159
  34. Santa Rosa County: 126
  35. Citrus County: 123
  36. Columbia County: 102

via News Service of Florida