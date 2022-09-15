Here are the Florida counties with the most abortion procedures this year

A new state report shows that there have been 51,318 abortion procedures in Florida this year through September 6.
Here are the counties with the most abortions in the new report from the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration.
The numbers reflect county residents who had abortions, not necessarily the counties where abortions took place.
Florida counties with the most residents getting an abortion procedure
- Miami-Dade County: 9,781
- Broward County: 6,866
- Hillsborough County: 4,513
- Out-of-state residents: 3,430
- Palm Beach County: 3,293
- Orange County: 3,260
- Duval County: 2,805
- Pinellas County: 2,212
- Polk County: 1,381
- Lee County: 1,217
- Pasco County: 863
- Brevard County: 826
- Leon County: 808
- Osceola County: 743
- Volusia County: 725
- Seminole County: 694
- St. Lucie County: 626
- Manatee County: 588
- Alachua County: 545
- Marion County: 531
- Sarasota County: 524
- Escambia County: 480
- Collier County: 443
- Lake County: 418
- Okaloosa County: 298
- Clay County: 291
- Bay County: 271
- St. Johns County: 269
- Hernando County: 264
- Indian River County: 200
- Charlotte County: 194
- Martin County: 177
- Flagler County: 159
- Santa Rosa County: 126
- Citrus County: 123
- Columbia County: 102
via News Service of Florida