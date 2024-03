The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 via CDC.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

Florida resident deaths linked to COVID-19 have topped 2,000 this year, according to newly posted data on the state Department of Health website.

The data showed that 2,076 reported deaths have been linked to the virus, with 461 in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties and 211 in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties.

The state in 2023 totaled 8,424 deaths linked to COVID-19, a substantial decrease from the three previous years.