The Emancipation Proclamation was officially read in Florida on this day in 1865.
Progress is always under threat from the extreme right wing. Florida schools are resegregating, policies against voting rights, efforts to combat global warming are threatened, reproductive rights, human rights in general.
Listen in archives.
Florida Emancipation Day: backward motion
You may also like
Ways to listen
WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.
Ways to support
WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.