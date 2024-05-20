Donate Now!
Florida Emancipation Day: backward motion

Posted on by mabili
The Emancipation Proclamation was officially read in Florida on this day in 1865.

Progress is always under threat from the extreme right wing. Florida schools are resegregating, policies against voting rights, efforts to combat global warming are threatened, reproductive rights, human rights in general.

