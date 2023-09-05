Florida families meet President Biden during his post-Hurricane tour

https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/holton090223s1-1.wav https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/holton090223s1.wav

President Joe Biden took a tour through storm ravaged Live Oak Florida Saturday with First Lady Jill Biden, where they thanked Emergency Management officials, and promised aid to residents trying to rebuild. The President promised to be there for Floridians for as long as it takes.

Workers were still scrambling to remove tree limbs and debris from the surrounding neighborhoods as the presidential motorcade arrived at Suwanee Elementary School, where first responders were handing out meals to displaced residents like Deborah Carter, who’s without power, and is staying in a local shelter with her family. Carter says she wanted to thank the president.

“We’re at the shelter, they’re feeding us good, they’re trying to do the things they need to help us with, so we appreciate the things they’re doing for us.”

President Biden says he plans to work with the current Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, who declined to meet with him during his trip. DeSantis — Who’s seeking the GOP nomination for president in 2024 — said a meeting would have distracted from recovery efforts.