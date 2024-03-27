Florida food delivery preemption bill goes to Gov. Ron DeSantis

Food delivery by gorodenkoff via iStock for WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

The Legislature on Wednesday formally sent 18 bills to Gov. Ron DeSantis, including a measure that would prevent local regulations on food-delivery platforms.

The bill (SB 676), which unanimously passed before the March 8 end of the annual legislative session, would “preempt” local regulations, giving oversight of food-delivery platforms to the state.

The bill also would prevent food-delivery companies from taking orders or arranging deliveries of food from restaurants without the consent of the restaurants.

In addition, delivery platforms could not unilaterally offer prices different from what are listed on restaurant menus.

Businesses that provide their own food delivery would not be affected by the measure.

Other bills

Other bills sent to DeSantis included a measure (HB 241) that would require health insurance plans for state workers to cover skin cancer screenings and a measure (HB 591) aimed at helping prevent the deaths of children left in hot cars.

DeSantis can sign, veto or allow the bills to become law without his signature.