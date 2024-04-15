The Florida governor signs laws, including changes to a USF cybersecurity center

Cybersecurity protecting data on the Internet. By Akarapong Chairean via iStock for WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed 14 bills, including a measure that will make a series of changes related to the Florida Center for Cybersecurity at the University of South Florida.

Among other things, the bill will authorize — but not require — the center to provide assistance to state agencies if requested.

Such assistance could be in such things as cybersecurity training and increasing the cybersecurity effectiveness of technology platforms, according to a House bill analysis.

The bill also will allow the center to be referred to as “Cyber Florida.”

Another bill (HB 353) signed by DeSantis will give additional options for district court of appeals judges about where they establish judicial chambers.

It will allow such facilities to be established in counties adjacent to the counties where judges live.

Among other bills, DeSantis signed legislation (SB 544) that will require the state Department of Health to establish a network of swimming lesson providers to participate in a swimming lesson voucher program.

The program will cover the costs of lessons for families with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level, which, for instance, would be $60,000 for a family of four.

To be eligible, families will need to have one or more children 4 years old or younger.

The voucher program will be funded by $500,000 included in the bill.

The Legislature on Monday also formally sent to DeSantis an education bill (HB 1285) that, in part, would limit the number of book challenges that can be filed by people who don’t have children in a school district.

The measure is seen as a cleanup of a 2022 law that increased public scrutiny of school library books and classroom materials.

DeSantis signed that measure Tuesday.