Florida governor’s State of the State and Democratic rebuttal

Tuesday is the first day of the 2019 Legislative Session in Florida. WMNF aired live coverage of the State of the State address by Governor Ron DeSantis.

Here’s a link to the 2019 State of the State Address.

Here’s one Democratic response. Video and text provided by the party. It’s Democratic House Leader Kionne McGhee’s response to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 2019 State of the State address.

Hi, I’m Kionne McGhee Leader of the Florida House.

I’m honored to join this important discussion about the state of our state.

Growing up in Homestead, I witnessed what it was like to give it your all, work hard and still only have enough to get by.

My mother would go to work where she picked beans and squash in the hot sun to provide for us.

Families like mine had to master the art of stretching a dollar.

I share this with you because while I faced those struggles then, the same issues continue to impact hard working people like you across this state.

I’m here to tell you that those who have controlled our process for the past 20 years have failed you.

They have promised you better jobs, education, and health care.

Instead, you’ve seen stagnant wages, attacks on our public education system, and rising health care costs.

The fact that nearly 45 percent of us are living paycheck to paycheck, struggling to make ends meet…

The fact that you work hard, pay your taxes, and see little in return for your communities…

This says that our state isn’t working for you.

It’s working for a select few who get to write and break the rules.

The truth is that the state of our state is one where you fear that you may not see your child return the next time you send them off to school.

The state of our state is one where our waterways and oceans are choked with toxic algae each year because of special interests and do-nothing politicians.

The true state of our state is one where – let’s be honest – you don’t make enough to pay your bills and politicians say you should just work harder.

It’s one where politicians use your hard-earned tax dollars for private schools and call that education reform.

It’s one where seniors and children go without the medicine and health insurance they need because of a partisan belief.

You need relief.

That’s why we are providing an alternative path forward with the New Sunshine Deal budget.

Those in power have lost sight of the everyday struggles that families like yours face.

We can no longer allow them to ignore your everyday struggles.

What you need is a hand up. A true chance to succeed and thrive.

You need action.

You deserve results.

What you’ve seen instead are attacks on your public education, your health care, the environment, gun safety, and your wages.

This legislative session, rather than give tax breaks to the wealthy, you deserve tax relief.

For too long, your voice has gone unheard.

It’s time we finally brought hard working people like you out of the shadows and into the sunshine.

We are here to work for you.

You can follow this link to watch The Florida Channel’s video of 3/5/19 State of the State Democratic Response by Senate Minority Leader Audrey Gibson