The Florida House will start the 2024 session by focusing on amending the U.S. Constitution for a federal balanced budget and congressional term limits

Aerial photo of downtown Tallahassee, Florida and the State Capitol. By felixmizioznikov via iStock for WMNF.

©2023 The News Service of Florida

The Florida House will help launch the 2024 legislative session by taking up proposals expressing support for a federal balanced budget and congressional term limits.

The House on Wednesday released a schedule for the first week of the legislative session that includes information about the Jan. 9 opening day.

The House will convene at 10 a.m. before being joined by the Senate at 11 a.m. in the House chamber to hear Gov. Ron DeSantis’ annual State of the State address.

The House will reconvene at 2:30 p.m. and consider a proposal (HCR 703), filed by Rep. Tyler Sirois, R-Merritt Island, that would serve as Florida’s application to Congress to call a convention to propose a constitutional amendment to require a balanced federal budget.

The House also will take up a proposal (HCR 693), filed by Rep. David Borrero, R-Sweetwater, that would similarly support a convention to propose a constitutional amendment on congressional term limits.