Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Florida House Minority Leader outlines goals prior to next year’s legislative session

Posted on by Chris Young
Share
State Rep. Fentrice Driskell, left, visited the WMNF studios on August 25 to talk about her road to the Florida Legislature. Photo by Janet Scherberger

Listen:

 

This is the last committee week before the legislation session, and House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell laid out some goals of the Democrats in the upcoming session.

“Here we are in the last committee week before session, and it feels like we haven’t done too much.”

Driskell says she anticipates more anti-LGBTQ bills and, what she claims are “culture war” bills from Republicans.

Bills such as House Bill 599, which some call the “Don’t Say Gay” bill for workplaces, would not allow some employers to ask employees their preferred pronouns

Another bill, House Bill 49, proposes weakening child labor laws by removing work guidelines for 16- and 17-year-olds.

“Taking away these protections means that a boss could demand a kid work an overnight shift right before an important test. This makes a kid decide between their job and their education, and for some families that’s a very hard question.”

She says some of her party’s goals will be expanding Medicaid, affordable housing bills, and monitoring the use of taxpayer dollars with private and charter schools.

The legislative session starts January 9th.

Tags
,

You may also like

The Right To Protest

The Tampa 5, female protesters arrested at USF, will not...

Redefining Death: Organ Donation and Ethics with Dr. Fred Harvey

Dr. Fred Harvey hosts the Healthy Steps radio show, a...

railroad tracks train
Brightline says it is “making tremendous strides” toward Orlando-to-Tampa passenger rail service

Backers say rail service can help reduce vehicles on Central...

1968: The Fire of Ideas illuminates social movements at Art Basel Miami 2023

It has been said that art should disturb the comfortable...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
⚡TODAY ON 🎵 WMNF's Live Music Showcase 🎵 Tune in at 2:06 for Taverns! This is an Indie Rock Band you don't want to miss! Check the live stream on FB! 🎉 #wmnf #communityradio #Music It's time for another WMNF RETRO THROWBACK! This Memory Features Colleen Cherry performing at the #FloridaBjorkestra back in Nov of 2017! Who remembers this show? #memories #wmnf #throwbackthursday #community #Events Come rock out with #EmoNightTampa 12/9 at 9pm! 🤘 Catch 🔥 sets from Farseek, Virginity, Bad Bad Things & TV Breakupscene 🤘 FREE entry ↔️ 18+ 🤩 #TampaRocks #LiveMusic #community #Events #wmnf What a blast! 🤩 8th Annual #UKEITOUTFest was a hit! 🤙Celebrating local talent and our beloved Ukulele 🎸. Check out these snapshots! 📸 See y'all at the next one 💃 #UkeFest #UkeLove #UkeItOut #Events #wmnf #community Barely Pink, Tampa Bay's power pop icons, to reunite AGAIN! Catch them live on Traffic Jam with the amazing @LeeCourtney this Monday! Tune in at 3pm showtime or catch it later in the archives. CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! Photo Credit: Tracy May #wmnf #Music #communityradio #BarelyPink #MusicLover