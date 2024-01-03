A Florida House Republican’s bill would create a “bill of rights” for members of single-sex student organizations at colleges and universities

UCF, University of Central Florida in Orlando by JillianCain via iStock for WMNF News (2020).

A House Republican on Wednesday (Dec. 27) filed a bill that seeks to create a “bill of rights” for members of single-sex student organizations at colleges and universities and to protect the groups.

Rep. Karen Gonzalez Pittman, R-Tampa, filed the bill (HB 1027) for the 2024 legislative session, which will start Jan. 9.

The measure defines single-sex student organizations as social fraternities or sororities “or an organization whose membership has been historically single sex and whose active membership consists primarily of students or alumni of an institution of higher education.”

In part, the bill would prevent schools from taking “adverse actions” against organizations and students based on the organizations being single-sex or students being members of the groups.

That would include preventing such things as expulsions, suspensions or denial of on-campus housing.

Also, for example, the bill says it is the intent to “ensure that students who are members of a single-sex student organization … are treated without bias in comparison to students at an institution of higher education who are not members of single-sex student organizations.”