Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Florida lawmakers submit budget requests for things like Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, FAU College of Dentistry and Hotel Ponce de Leon

Posted on by Staff
Share
Aerial photo of downtown Tallahassee, Florida and the State Capitol
Aerial photo of downtown Tallahassee, Florida and the State Capitol. By felixmizioznikov via iStock for WMNF.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

Individual lawmakers’ budget requests have reached $3.8 billion in the Senate and $5.99 billion in the House, as the Legislature prepares to return to Tallahassee next week for the 2024 session.

A key part of the session will be crafting a budget for the state’s 2024-2025 fiscal year, which will begin July 1.

Included in newly filed budget requests, Senate Health and Human Services Appropriations Chair Gayle Harrell, R-Stuart, is seeking $87.55 million — through two requests (Senate Forms 2539 and 2540) — to help build a College of Dentistry at Florida Atlantic University.

Meanwhile, Rep. Lawrence McClure, R-Dover, has proposed $50 million for medical services at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in Pinellas County (House Form 3555).

“A large portion of the hospital’s patient load is covered by Medicaid and reimbursements do not fully cover the cost of providing these critical resources,” McClure wrote in the request. “This funding will augment reimbursements so the hospital can continue to provide necessary world class [sic] care to Floridians.”

Also, Sen. Travis Hutson, R-St. Augustine, has proposed spending another $35 million for a project at the historic Hotel Ponce de Leon in St. Augustine.

The request (Senate Form 2409) would help cover costs for a structural remodeling of the hotel, which is part of the Flagler College campus.

The hotel received $35 million in the budget for the current fiscal year.

Tags
, , , ,

You may also like

gambling on sports
Online sports betting is now legal in Florida — but there’s a dispute over fantasy sports gambling

A Florida gambling commission sent cease-and-desist letters to three fantasy...

SCOTUS protest
An appeals court rejects a Florida minor’s abortion consent waiver request

An appeals court in Florida rejected a minor’s attempt to...

railroad tracks train
Bill in Florida Legislature would set aside I-4 land for Brightline passenger rail between Tampa and Orlando

Public land would have to be set aside along Interstate...

publix in Florida
Publix gives $100,000 to the political committee led by future Florida House Speaker Daniel Perez

Daniel Perez's (R-Miami) committee, Conservatives for a Better Florida, raised...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Catch @alexharrissoul CEO and Co-Founder of ACT St Pete in a special interview tomorrow on Today WMNF's Live Music Showcase Replay Presents: THE NEW RULERS! Tune in at 2PM! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #wmnf #Music Looking back to 2016 when Daniela Pepe & Pat Beach joined Bobbie Dusenberry Live on Traffic Jam! #throwbackthursday #wmnf Ring in the New Year with The Fab Four! 🎵Dr. Bob & Tom from @WMNFSixtiesShow, and Gr8ful Ed from #TheFreakShow , are producing a 4-hour #Beatles special! 🎵 Part 1: WMNF SIXTIES SHOW - The Ed Sullivan Show, all their hits & movies Noon – 2 PM Saturday, December 30, 2023! 🎵 Part 2: FREAKSHOW - Jan 2, 2024, from 6-8 PM Revolver to Happy #ThrowbackThursday! 🕺🎸 Let's Travel back to 2016 with That '70s Show when they featured Rolling Stones on Pink Vinyl! 🌈 Who's got this retro gem in their collection? Comment below! ✨ #TBT #communityradio #wmnf #Music
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam - All Souls Edition