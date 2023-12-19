Donate Now!
Florida lawmakers look at recognizing tribes

Posted on by Staff
Seminole gambling
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. By JillianCain via iStock for WMNF.

©2023 The News Service of Florida

State recognition of three Native American tribes in the Panhandle has been proposed in the Florida House and the Senate for the 2024 legislative session.

Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, on Tuesday filed a bill (SB 1010) similar to a measure, introduced in November by Rep. Michelle Salzman, R-Pensacola, to recognize the Santa Rosa Band of the Lower Muscogee, the Muscogee Nation of Florida and the Lower Chattahoochee Band of Yuchi Indians.

Florida law addresses issues involving the Seminole Tribe of Florida and the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida.

The issues include gambling rights, special district powers, hunting, campsites, water rights and identification cards.

As with Salzman’s proposal (HB 675), Ingoglia’s bill about the other three tribes includes limits.

It said that “state recognition of an Indian tribe or band under this (proposed) section (of law) may not be construed to create any basis or authority not otherwise provided by law for an Indian tribe or band to establish or promote any form of otherwise prohibited gaming activity.” Salzman’s proposal also said recognition wouldn’t include claims of “land or real estate.”

