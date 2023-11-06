Florida lawmakers start special session

Aerial photo of downtown Tallahassee, Florida and the State Capitol. By felixmizioznikov via iStock for WMNF.

The Florida Senate and House on Monday began a special legislative session to address a series of issues, including expressing support for Israel amid its war with Hamas, providing additional assistance to areas hit by Hurricane Idalia and expanding a school voucher program for children with disabilities.

The House and Senate convened Monday morning to deal with largely procedural matters, with bills going before committees later in the day.

House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, said he expects the full House to give final approval Tuesday to the bills. The Senate could pass them as soon as Wednesday.

The News Service will have full coverage later Monday.

©2023 The News Service of Florida