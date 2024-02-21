Florida lawmakers target ‘community’ IDs

ID card by CursedSenses via iStock for WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

The full Senate and House could be poised to take up bills that would bar counties and municipalities from accepting identification cards or documents issued by groups to people who are in the country without the required documentation.

The Republican-controlled Senate Rules Committee and House State Affairs Committee on Wednesday approved the measures (SB 1174 and HB 1451) amid opposition from Democrats.

The bills are positioned to go to the full Senate and House. An immigration bill approved last year barred local governments from providing money for issuing identification cards.

But a Senate staff analysis said “several counties” partnered with local organizations to issue such cards. “Apparently, many of the organizations that issued the ID cards did not inquire into the individual’s immigration status as a condition of issuing the card,” the analysis said.

Senate bill sponsor Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, said the legislation is part of Florida being “at the forefront of fighting illegal immigration.”

Critics of the legislation argued that it could put in jeopardy what are known as “community” ID cards.

They said community IDs are used only to identify people and not for such things as driving.

Jackson Oberlink, a lobbyist for the advocacy group Florida Rising criticized what he called “vague” parts of the proposal that would target organizations that issue such cards, which also are used by people who are in the country legally.

“Community IDs are used by Floridians for things as simple as picking up their kids from school or picking up a prescription,” Oberlink said.