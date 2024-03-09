Donate Now!
Florida lawmakers target wage and heat protections for workers in passing a preemption bill

Posted on by Staff
laborers working in the heat
Construction workers in the heat. By Artistic Operations via iStock for WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

Florida lawmakers Friday gave final approval to a heavily debated bill that would prevent local governments from putting requirements on contractors about wages and heat-exposure protections for workers.

The Senate voted 24-15 to approve the bill (HB 433), with the House then passing it in a 74-36 vote.

The measure is ready to go to the Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The bill underwent a series of changes in the closing days of the legislative session.

It is what is known as a “preemption” bill, as it would take away authority from local governments.

As an example, the bill would prevent local governments from directing wages paid by contractors.

House sponsor Tiffany Esposito, R-Fort Myers, and other supporters said the proposal would save taxpayer dollars and that businesses should be able to determine the wages of workers.

But Democrats criticized the bill, which they said would hurt workers.

“I think we need to put workers first,” Rep. Robin Bartleman, D-Weston, said.

