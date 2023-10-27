Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Florida leads nation in number of cost-burdened renters

Posted on by Chris Young
Share
For rent sign / renters / rental vouchers housing vouchers housing
A "For Rent" sign is displayed along a neighborhood street (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Listen:

Although rent growth has cooled significantly over the past year, the national median rent is still 23 percent higher than it was just three years ago. A new study shows Florida has one the highest rates of cost-burdened renters in the country.

Newly released data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that increases in housing costs have been leaving many Americans cost-burdened.

“It’s defined as a household that spends more than 30 percent of their income on their housing costs, and, in some cases, we also look at severe cost burden, which is when more than half of a household’s income goes towards their housing cost.”

Rob Warnock is the senior research associate at Apartment List. They conducted a survey that found 60.3 percent of renters in Florida were burdened by housing costs – one of the highest rates in the nation.

“Florida has fairly modest incomes among its renter population, and the increases we’ve seen there have not kept up with increases in housing costs.”

Miami has the nation’s highest cost burden rate among the 50 largest metros in the U.S. In Tampa, 58% percent of households are cost-burdened.

Luckily, the cost of rent in Tampa Bay is slowing. According to a Tampa Bay Times analysis of Zillow data in August, rent growth is slowing closer to pre-pandemic levels.

 

Tags
, ,

You may also like

Seek And Hide. Why We Fight.

Amy Gajda Seek And Hide: The Tangled History Of The...

The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest
The Scoop: Fri., October 27, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Florida aids Israel Florida is aiding Israel under a directive...

Hillsborough County’s Hiking Spree is on, plus checking in with Clearwater’s Epicenter Recovery Foundation

The weather is bearable in Tampa Bay, which means more...

Palestine Israel flags
Florida helps send weapons and ammo to Israel for its war against Gaza

Drones, body armor, weapons and ammunition are among supplies sent...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🗣Flashback to #ReceptionDeskMemories of 2016! 🤩 Come experience it yourself at WMNF's open house Nov 5th 1-3pm! 🤗Bring your fam & friends & share the memories! 📣 CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE TO RSVP #FlashbackFriday #WMNF #ReceptionDesk #OpenHouse #Nov5th #RSVP #WMNFopenhouse #FridayVibes #Tampa #FridayFeeling #Events #community Tune in Today at 2 pm for an Amazing #LiveMusicShowcase with Nick Dittmeier & The Sawdusters! Don't miss out on the 🔥 interview and 🎶 fantastic music mixed by Mark Perfetti! 📻 Drop any questions for the band in the comments! 📻 Watch live on the WMNF or Live Music Showcase Facebook page! 🔥 #NickDittmeier #TheSawdusters #LiveMusic #livemusicshowcase #communityradio #Music #wmnf Thanks to everyone who stopped by our tent at the #HispanicHeritageRecipeShowcase this past Friday! It was a great time with delicious cuisine, music, and fun! 🎉 Can't wait for next year's event! #HispanicHeritage #HispanicCuisine #FoodTasting #CulturalEvent #WMNF Our Review of the Month series continues! 💕 We're so grateful to have the support of our Amazing Listeners! You are the best! 🙌 TO LISTEN==> CLICK LINKTREE TO LISTEN! 🎧 #ReviewOfTheMonth #LoveAndGratitude #wmnf #Communityradi The Tampa Bay Muslim Alliance held its 24th annual #IslamicCharityFestival this past weekend, providing hot meals, clothing, health screenings, shoes, toys, bicycles, and more to underserved communities 🙏🏼 #GivingBack #BeTheChange #CommunityLove ❤️ Be sure to follow us for updates on the next one! #wmnf #community