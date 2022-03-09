Florida Legislature heading for overtime

Florida’s annual legislative session is going overtime because of an unfinished budget. The Florida legislature was supposed to recess this coming Friday. According to the News Service of Florida, the lawmakers are expected to agree on a budget that will top $100 billion for the fiscal year. State law requires a 72-hour time out before lawmakers can vote on the budget and related bills. But that deadline passed Tuesday night to end the session by Friday. Senate President Wilton Simpson said they will need more time.